Man arrested for attacking homeless ‘decoy’ mannequin with hammer

LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV) A clever police ploy has landed a 30-year-old man in jail.

Las Vegas Metro Police Detectives placed a mannequin at a spot where homeless men were murdered.

The destruction of that mannequin has led police to question Shane Schindler about those murders.

Schindler was caught on surveillance cameras bashing a mannequin in the head with a four-pound hammer. The mannequin looked like a homeless man sleeping.

Police say they placed a decoy mannequin near City Parkway and Ogden as part of their ongoing investigation into the murders of two homeless men. The killings occurred while the men were sleeping.

Schindler has not been charged with murder but has attracted the attention of police investigators.