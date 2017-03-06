Man charged for waiting to euthanize dog he loved too much

PROVIDENCE, RI (NBC News) — The Rhode Island SPCA has charged the owner of this 18-year-old pit bull mix named “X” with “unnecessary cruelty”.

Not because he heartlessly abused the dog, but because he loved the dog so much, he couldn’t accept or act on the fact that the dog needed to be euthanized long before it got to this condition.

The dog couldn’t walk, was emaciated, had bed sores, and was semi-comatose.

“We can’t turn a blind eye on something like this and just let it pass,” E.J. Finocchio with the SPCA told WJAR.

Finocchio says it wasn’t an easy decision to charge the owner with a felony, but he felt it was necessary to start the conversation about making the right choices for pets.

“Letting go is very, very difficult,” says Finocchio.

The dog owner has a court date set for later this month, and faces a fine and possible jail time.