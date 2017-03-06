New Cavs center Bogut dealing with immigration issues

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, Pool)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Newly signed Cavaliers center Andrew Bogut didn’t participate in the team’s morning shootaround because of a visa issue, but he’s expected to be in uniform Monday night against the Heat.

Bogut joined the defending NBA champions last week, turning down more lucrative offers to come to Cleveland.

A team spokesman said the Australian, who recently was traded by Dallas and waived by Philadelphia, was dealing with immigration issues that prevented him from being on the floor for the team’s light workout.

However, the Cavs stressed the visa issue wasn’t significant and was merely procedural. Bogut has a green card and the delay was due to making sure his work privileges have transferred.

The 7-foot Bogut chose to join Cleveland despite having larger offers from other teams. He’ll make $385,000 for the remainder of the season.

Bogut spent four seasons with Golden State, facing the Cavaliers in the past two Finals.

Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue also skipped the shootaround as he battles a sinus infection.

While the team waits for Bogut to be cleared, injured forward Kevin Love did agility and shooting drills as he continues his recover from knee surgery. Love worked on his lateral mobility, stepping around cones while working with assistant coach James Posey and a trainer.

Love had an arthroscopic procedure done on his left knee on Feb. 15, and the Cavs estimated he would be back in six weeks.

