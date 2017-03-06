New homeowners find skeletal remains behind kitchen wall

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — Imagine moving into a newly purchased home and discovering human remains in the wall. That’s exactly what happened to one couple in Houston, Texas.

On Saturday, the new homeowners were working in the attic of their home when a floorboard suddenly collapsed. When they looked down through the hole, the new homeowners found a scene straight out of a horror movie — what looked like skeletal remains were hidden behind a wall in the kitchen.

The owners called police, who confirmed that the bones were indeed human remains. The kitchen turned into a full-blown crime scene as investigators tore down sheetrock to recover the bones.

Neighbors were shocked by the news.

“I thought the house was empty this whole time,” neighbor Mark Valdez told KPRC. “I’ve never seen anyone in there until today.”

Police and the medical examiner are working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.