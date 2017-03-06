New pat down rules in effect at airports nationwide



TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – The Transportation Security Administration just implemented new pat down rules at airports nationwide.

The new rules are intended to find any weapons possibly concealed on the body or hidden in clothing.

In the past, different kinds of pat downs were used if a person set off a metal detector or alarm. Now, the new comprehensive pat downs can be used regardless.

They must be completed by a person of the same gender and can involve any parts of the body including the breasts, groin and buttocks.

“This is not anything that’s going to benefit security and that all it does is turn the checkpoint into a place of indecency,” said passenger rights advocate Douglass Kidd.

A 2015 study found the TSA failed in 67 of 70 attempts to find concealed items when passed through check points.

That’s a 95 percent failure.

Items confiscated by TSA

