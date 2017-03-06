Ohio police warn residents about Nerf gun fights

MIDDLETOWN, OH (AP) — Police in Butler County are warning residents about Nerf gun fights as spring approaches.

The Middletown Police Department advised residents and game participants to be mindful of each other in a public service announcement on Facebook on Sunday.

The police department acknowledges that the gadgets are harmless. However, officials say that residents can become scared when participants wear masks or hide on private property.

Police say teens also paint the toy guns black which makes the toys look more realistic.

“We have encountered Nerf War participants wearing masks and hiding in parking lots, bushes, etc..to ambush their targets. While it may be fun, we have to make sure that participants understand this kind of suspicious activity “freaks people out” – simply put. Nothing like walking out to your car at night and seeing several people dressed in dark clothing with masks on sitting in a car on your street. In this day and age, can you blame people for being suspicious over this? We have had kids hide in peoples truck beds waiting for them to come out or had them sneak into peoples garages and do the same. Huge mistakes.”

The department says that participants should make sure their Nerf guns are bright and avoid trespassing. Officials also reminded those involved with the game that Ohio is an open carry state.