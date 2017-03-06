‘Picasso’ the dog gets a second at life

EUGENE, OR (WCMH) — Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix will soon be getting a second chance to be paired with a loving family.

According to CNN, Picasso, named after the famous painter, will be undergoing dental surgery to correct a painful condition caused by his misaligned snout.

Picasso and his brother were both rescued from being put to death by “Luvable”, a nonprofit animal shelter.

After his surgery, Picasso and his brother, Pablo, will be up for adoption as a bonded pair.

“Luvable” says people from around the world have expressed interest in the misaligned dog and his brother.

