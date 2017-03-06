Police: Mom let 10-year-old drive, streamed it on Facebook

WTNH/ASSOCIATED PRESS Published:
Lisa Nussbaum (Photo provided by Monroe Police)
Lisa Nussbaum (Photo provided by Monroe Police)

MONROE, CT (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman has been accused of letting her 10-year-old son drive her car on public roads and streaming it on Facebook Live.

Police arrested 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum of Monroe on Friday after several residents complained to police of a live streaming video on Facebook that showed a child driving a car.

Monroe police determined Nussbaum was recording her 10-year-old child driving a car on public roads throughout Monroe and was streaming it on her Facebook account.

Nussbaum is charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor. She was released on a promise to appear and is due in court on March 10.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s