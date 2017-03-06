U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

By Published: Updated:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jonathan Harper

Harper is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Andre Ross

Ross is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking. Ross is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

William Roberts

Roberts is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation – felonious assault.

Roberts is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands around 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Antwuan Williams

Williams is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for carrying a weapon under disability.

Williams is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 255 pounds.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.

