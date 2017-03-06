Warranty company provides phone that doesn’t work with carrier

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We’ve all lost our phone, broke the screen or completely forgot where we put it.

Mike Jackson spoke with a woman who tried to protect her investment but wound up getting more than she bargained for.

“I’ve dropped my phone. I’ve dropped it in coffee, I’ve dropped it in the toilet I hate to say,” said Rachel Miller.

So, when Miller got a new phone, she tried to protect her $600 investment. For $10 per month, she was covered, whether her phone was dropped, lost, broken or even stolen. She eventually needed the coverage.

“So they got me the phone pretty fast which I was really excited about it came in the mail the next day,” said Miller.

But, it was the wrong phone. It wouldn’t work with her wireless carrier.

She got another new phone, then another. None worked with her carrier.

The fine print of the contract for her insurance, it said:

Replacement equipment maybe refurbished equipment or equipment of like kind and quality…

You will receive comparable equipment.

Basically, there’s no guarantee of getting a phone that matches your carrier.

The lesson here is, read everything. Always.

Whether you’re buying a house, or signing up for phone insurance, you need to read all of the conditions of what you’re buying. That way, you can answer your questions before you buy the product.

