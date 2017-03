WATCH: Pregnant woman slays with April the giraffe impersonation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While the world continues to wait for April the giraffe to go into active labor, a new giraffe cam has quickly gone

A pregnant woman in Myrtle Beach went live on Facebook showing her impression of April the giraffe. Erin Dietrich started streaming live around 7:45pm Sunday night while wearing a giraffe mask and showing her pregnant belly.

“Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” she said.

Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant, meaning its very possible she could go into “active labor” at the exact same time as April.