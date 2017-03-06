WATCH: Pregnant woman slays with April the giraffe impersonation

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While the world continues to wait for April the giraffe to go into active labor, a new giraffe cam has quickly gone

A pregnant woman in Myrtle Beach went live on Facebook showing her impression of April the giraffe. Erin Dietrich started streaming live around 7:45pm Sunday night while wearing a giraffe mask and showing her pregnant belly.

“Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” she said.

Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant, meaning its very possible she could go into “active labor” at the exact same time as April.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s