Woman found dead after Mt. Vernon fire

MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a home in Mt. Vernon where a woman was found dead Monday.

According to firefighters, they were called to a home on N. Harrison Street on the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the first floor windows.

A woman in her 50s was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters say the woman’s daughter was found at another home several miles away with minor burns and smoke inhalation. She was taken to Knox Community Hospital.

There’s no known cause at this time and arson investigators and the coroner have been called to the scene.

