WWII vet, wife celebrate 71 years of marriage

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina World War II veteran and his wife say the key to a long-lasting happy marriage is to not go to bed angry.

It’s been 71 years since Jim and Maxie Geer were married.

Jim, who fought through three invasions and five major battles in WWII, tells WBTV he didn’t wait to ask Maxie out when he first saw her in 1946. “Most beautiful girl I had ever seen. She was so beautiful.”

Two months later, the couple was married. “That was love at first sight,” says Maxie.

The couple tells WBTV, they celebrated their 71st anniversary at the place where they are the happiest; sitting next to each other in their recliners.

“My love just keeps growing for that women.”