90-year-old man crushes his gym workout

By Published:
(WFLA)

(WFLA) — This video is proof — age is just a number!

This gentleman cranking out pull-ups- is 90 years old!

Vern Greenwood lifts weights every other day with his son at the anytime fitness in Haines City, Florida.

He says he can do up to 29 pull-ups.

It doesn’t even look like he is breaking a sweat.

He told WFLA staying in shape keeps him positive and helps him live longer.

“Sitting on the couch that’s not good. Every minute in the couch is a minute shorter on your life,” Greenwood said.

During the summer months, Greenwood heads up north and still works out.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s