Additional charges filed after 9-year-old who starved to death tested positive for meth

VIGO CO., IN (WCMH) — Police in Indiana say four people are facing charges after a nine-year-old starved to death and his body tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has charged Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli with neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance. Chad Kraemer and Travioli also face charges for failure to report child neglect.

The four suspects were arrested after nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner died. Hoopingarner weighed less than 15 pounds. WTHI TV reports that the child was blind and had cerebral palsy.

Dr. Roland Kohr, a forensic pathologist, says that Hoopingarner may not have been given meth directly.

“If you give so many milligrams to an adult versus to a 14-pound child, it makes a major difference,” he told WTHI TV. “But again, this was essentially trace levels, but does tell us it was in proximity to someone using the drug.”

Because Hoopingarner was a minor and testing revealed that he was exposed to meth, the sheriff’s office had enough to file charges.

“I think it’s just, you know, a matter of us trying to bring justice in this case and making sure that, you know, if the case goes to trial, that there will be, you know, 12 people that will have listened to all of the charges and will determine what — if any — criminal acts occurred in this case,” Virgo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.

Dr. Kohr said he wasn’t surprised that the drug testing was part of the investigation in this case.

“It’s unfortunate, but unfortunately, it’s not surprising given the nature of the case and what we know so far,” he said. “We have people we know that were not providing proper care and this just takes it one step further.”