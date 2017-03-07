Amber Alert canceled for Miami Township 7-month-old

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Police say a missing 7-month-old from Miami Township has been recovered safely.

Nathan Wade Dotson was reported missing at about 5:15am, Tuesday from a residence in the 3700 block of Summit Glenn in Miami Township.

Shortly after issuing the Amber Alert, police say Dotson was recovered safely and canceled the alert.

