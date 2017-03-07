Blind dog found after eight days lost in the mountains

BOULDER CREEK, CA (WCMH) – After a blind dog got lost in the mountains of California, an entire community came together to find her.

KSBW reported Sage’s owner had almost given up hope when they made a post on social media.

“We’d almost given up. You know, we’d had signs up. It was up on social media,” said Beth Cole.

The response to the post was immediate.

“Praying the pup is safe and gets home,” read one post. “Praying,” read another.

“But there’s so many people sending prayers and well wishes, and contacting us with search tips,” said Cole.

The search for Sage ended Saturday. It turned out, Sage hadn’t wandered very far from home, but she was stuck in some rough terrain.

Dan Estrada, a neighbor and firefighter spotted the dog while searching with a friend. Estrada was able to carry Sage up the hillside, where her family was waiting.

“Everyone was together. There was a lot of tears and it was happy reunion,” said Estrada.

“We’ve always loved our community,” Cole said. “But this has just really reinforced what a special place it is.”

Cole says she is now looking at getting a GPS system for Sage’s collar.

