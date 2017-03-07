‘Buckeye Bandit’ pleads guilty to eight counts of armed bank robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man dubbed the “Buckeye Bandit” has pleaded guilty to eight counts of armed bank robbery in federal court on Tuesday.

Ikechi Emeaghara, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury in November and December on charges stemming from a string of bank robberies in Columbus, Gahanna and Powell. According to court documents, Emeaghara forced someone to accompany him into the bank during at least three of the Columbus robberies.

Armed bank robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and forcing someone to accompany the suspect during an armed robbery is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars, with the possibility of a 25-year term maximum.