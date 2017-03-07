Buckeye football kicks off spring practice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will begin their 2017 spring practice schedule, on Tuesday.

The indoor practice will be the first of 15, leading up to the 2017 LiFE Sports Spring Game, presented by Nationwide, on April 15.

The Buckeyes will return 15 starters from last season’s team, which went 11-2, concluding with a loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Spring practice dates are as follows:
March – 7, 9, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30
April – 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 15

Tickets to the spring game can be purchased by clicking here.

