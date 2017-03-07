College student juggles to prove to officers he isn’t drunk

CONWAY, AR (KARK) – A University of Central Arkansas junior pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling… And it was all caught on UCA Police dash and body cameras.

Blayk Puckett said he was driving home from the library on campus late Friday night. He said he was driving slow because he knew he had a brake light out. But despite efforts to avoid police, the junior with the license plate ‘JUGGLER,’ was pulled over.

Sgt. Keith McKay with UCA Police was one of two to pull Puckett over.

“A lot of times, especially around a college campus later in the night, the driving gets slower, especially if they almost hit a curb once, it’s a typical indication they might be impaired,” said Sgt. McKay.

Police asked him to step out of the car, they showed him his brake light, talked with him, and quickly found out he wasn’t drinking.

But to further prove the point, Puckett grabbed his clubs out of his car, and juggled for the pair of officers.

“It’s just more fun when you can juggle and have more fun with the officers than a standard traffic stop that’s boring and scary,” said Puckett.

Puckett was not given a ticket, but was given another chance to show Sgt. McKay his magic and juggling skills on campus Monday.