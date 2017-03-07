Columbus faith leaders speak out against Pres. Trump’s travel ban

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Faith leaders across Columbus gathered at the Trinity Episcopal Church Tuesday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The group says a ban like this only promotes hate.

During a prayer rally leaders shared stories of hope:

“They are fleeing murder and persecution. They are fleeing death,” said Rev. Tim Ahrens, Senior Pastor of First Congregational Church.

Love:

“Today I stand with my immigrant friends of all religions and races, the people I know and the people I don’t know,” said Rev. Susan Smith of Crazy Faiths Ministers.

And equality:

“For over 400 years, Muslim Americans have made this country great. This is not the day, nor will there ever be a day, when we will stand with anyone who will wreck the Muslim community,” said Ahrens.

“We spent many years in the refugee camps,” said Horsed Nooh, Director of the Somali Islamic Centers of Ohio.

Nooh says he remembers the day he reunited with his family in America.

“I remember the tears and the emotions, the happiness. Finally, this is the America we were all dreaming of,” said Nooh.

It took 10 years for that reunion to happen. Now some may never be able to achieve that dream, and they may never bring their loved ones to America.

“When we separate a mother from her 5-year-old, and I have seen [it] with my own eyes,” said Nooh.

Nooh says he is optimistic and hopeful, praying for better days.

Faith leaders have met with Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to express their concerns. They hope state representatives stand up and fight for all immigrants and refugees of all races and religions.

