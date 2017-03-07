Columbus mom finds dozens of needles scattered in apartment parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Misty Day was driving her three children to school on Tuesday morning and noticed what she says isn’t uncommon – trash scattered throughout the parking lot on the day the dumpsters are emptied. But she says what was scattered with the trash left her heartbroken for the children in the neighborhood.

“A bunch of needles everywhere,” Day recalls. “I’m fortunate enough to be able to take my kids to school, but there’s others that walk to the bus stop right at the corner of Wilson (Road).”

She made a few calls and got the company that handles the dumpsters to come clean up the mess she believes they shouldn’t have left behind.

“There’s little two, three-year-olds that play in this parking lot every day,” Day says. “Their parents are not always there.”

Day said she doesn’t know what was in the needles, but regardless, it upsets her that an irresponsible act that could have been avoided left young children at risk.

