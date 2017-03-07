Community holds surprise birthday party for 100-year-old veteran

WIVB Staff Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 100-year-old man who served in two wars received the surprise of a lifetime Monday night.

Carl Covino thought he was going to play cards at a senior center in Hamburg. When he arrived, he was surprised by friends and family ready to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Covino served in Korea and World War II and fought at the Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton.

He worked at Bethlehem Steel for 45 years before retiring in 1979.

Covino credits his longevity to hard work and the fact that he has never smoked.

