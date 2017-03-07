FBI: Couple wanted for molesting several children

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is using its main Twitter account to help generate tips in locating two people wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Oregon between 1989 and 1999.

The tweet from @FBI came Tuesday morning and included a wanted poster of Victoria Cravitz and included a link to another wanted poster on Leon Shaw.

Last week, the FBI used it “Most Wanted” Twitter account to spotlight the case.

Cravitz and Shaw are wanted for their alleged involvement in the sexual molestation of several children between the ages of 6 and 16 in Klamath Falls, according to the FBI. The abuse started in approximately December of 1989 and continued until approximately February of 1999.

Both are considered armed and dangerous and have ties to Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska, Massachusetts, and British Columbia, Canada, according to the FBI.

Shaw is known to carry firearms and may have survivalist skills. He also uses the aliases of David Earl Shaw, David Shaw, Dave E. Shaw, Dave Shaw, Chip Shaw, Leon Shaw, Leon H. Shaw, Leon H. Shaw, Jr., Leon Henry Shaw, Jr., Jay Thunder, Tony Lee, according to the FBI. He has spent time as an artist who paints, sketches, and carves Native American art. He may display and sell his work at art shows.

Cravitz has used the alias of “Tammy Cravitz” and has worked as an exotic dancer, according to the FBI.

Arrest warrants were issued on Jan. 7, 2000 for Cravitz after she was charged with three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy; and for Shaw after he was charged with two counts of sodomy, four counts of sexual abuse, five counts of rape, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and obstructing governmental administration, according to the FBI.

NBC4’s sister s tation KOIN 6 News checked the Oregon eCourt Case Information (OECI) system to verify the warrants, but was unable to locate them, which could mean the warrants were initially, and remain, sealed.

On Oct. 12, 2000, a federal arrest warrant was issued for both Cravitz and Shaw alleging unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

OECI records show that Cravitz does have an active warrant that was filed in May 2002 for one count of second-degree custodial inference.

If you have any information on either Cravitz or Shaw you should contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Submit an anonymous tip online