Homeless hero stops attack on disabled man

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, OR (KMTR) Police say Brad Bergman likely saved the life of a disabled man Friday night outside the LTD bus stop in Springfield, Oregon.

It was a routine day for Brad, taking the bus from ‘Point A’ to ‘Point B’. ‘Point B’ is the destination of a lifelong friend’s apartment.

Bergman is homeless, but follows a daily routine that takes him by his friend’s home.

“I was headed over here,” Bergman said. “Stacy gives me a safe place during the day.”

Bergman’s routine bus ride became anything but routine when he witnessed an attack at the Springfield LTD station.

He got off the bus and stepped in to help. Springfield Police said Bergman stepped in with a taser and baton.

“I was raised to protect people,” Bergman said.

He fought the attacker while three other suspects ran away.

“I think he probably saved that man from getting beat worse, or worse than that,” Springfield Police Lieutenant Scott McKee said.

Despite his injuries, Bergman said he has no regrets.

“No finer way to go down than for the service of another,” Bergman said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s