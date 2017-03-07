How to get free pancakes on National Pancake Day

Photo: Twitter/IHOP

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If there’s anything better than pancakes for breakfast, it’s free pancakes!

In recognition of National Pancake Day,  customers at Central Ohio International House of Pancakes restaurants can get a free short stack of the chain’s classic buttermilk pancakes. The offer is valid from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday, March 7.

Customers can also make a small donation that will benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital.  Since 2006, IHOP has raised more than $24 million for charity through donations made on National Pancake Day.

There are eight IHOP locations throughout Central Ohio: Chillicothe, Grove City, Heath, Lancaster, Renner Road in Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Sawmill Road in Columbus and Westerville.

