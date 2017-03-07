Man sentenced to life without parole possibility for 10 years for rape of toddler

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Charles Lee Sadler will spend at least 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the rape of a 3-year-old.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Sadler, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13 years old in connection to the sexual assault that occurred on August 5, 2016 to a then 3-year-old toddler in a garage located in the 300 block of Richardson Avenue.

“Fortunately a concerned citizen reported witnessing this man raping a 3 year old toddler as the crime was occurring,” O’Brien said.

A woman was driving down an alley, witnessed the man raping the toddler, and contacted police. Sadler was arrested shortly after the rape was reported.

Sadler has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 10 years.

He has also been classified as a Tier III sex offender, and if he is ever released from prison, Sadler will be required to register with the local Sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.