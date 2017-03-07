Ohio lawmakers propose bill to have Gov. Kasich intern at public schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The bill is in response to Ohio Governor John Kasich’s budget plan to have teachers shadow a business person in order to maintain their teaching license.

State Reps. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Kent Smith (D-Euclid) announced the new legislation called the “GET REALS Act” today. It would require the governor to complete an annual 40-hour externship in a public elementary or secondary school ranked A-F.

“If Governor Kasich is serious about strengthening our schools and preparing our students to succeed, his public policies should be informed by real world, on-the-ground experience that, quite frankly, he lacks,” said Smith.

Under Smith and Kelly’s bill, the governor’s annual 40-hour on-site work experience in a school would be split into five, eight-hour days, each in a differently ranked public school. The governor could work alongside teachers, food-service staff or custodial staff.

“No one understands the challenges and opportunities our children experience in the classroom better than educators, and this bill would extend that same necessary insight to the governor and his policy proposals,” said Kelly.

If passed, the GET REALS Act would require the governor and his staff to submit an annual report to legislative leaders on “How to Make all Ohio Schools A-Rated Institutions.”