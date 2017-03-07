Powell police release sketch of attempted burglary suspect

By Published:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Powell police are searching for a suspect in an attempted burglary that happened during the middle of the day.

According to the Powell Police Department, at about 12:50pm, Friday, March 3, the suspect pried open the door of a home on Charles Spring Drive and entered the residence.

The suspect ran from the residence after being confronted by the homeowner, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with blue eyes, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket and ball cap. He was seen driving a cobalt blue truck with a cap and chrome striping down the side.

Police said this was the second reported daytime burglary in the city in the past month.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Powell Police Department at 614-885-3374.

