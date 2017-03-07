Rascal Flatts, Alabama and Pentatonix to headline Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair announced Tuesday its concert lineup for the 2017 fair.

The Ohio State Fair will be a stop on the Rascal Flatts Rhythm & Roots tour on August 3 at 7pm. Tickets are $85/$65/$45. Rascal Flatts was formed in Columbus in 1999.

Tickets for Rascal Flatts go on sale at 10am on march 10.

Cole Swindell, Alabama, Pentatonix, Gabriel Iglesias and George Thorogood are among the other high-profile acts coming to the fair.

All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

“One of the things we strive for each year is to offer a diverse line-up with acts from a variety of genres that will appeal to many Ohioans,” said General Manger Virgil Strickler. “Value is very important to us as well. As an added bonus, each ticket purchased in advance includes free admission to the Fair. This gives music lovers the opportunity to arrive early and enjoy all the Fair has to offer, ending the day at a great show.”

The fair runs from July 26 through August 6, 2017.

To buy tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair or call 1-800-745-3000.

Complete list of Ohio State Fair concerts:

Concert/Event Date Cost Time On-Sale Hometown Sounds featuring McGuffey Lane and Ohio-born musicians* Wed., July 26 Free 7 pm No tickets needed The KIDZ BOP Kids: Best Time Ever Tour Thurs., July 27 $15 6:30 pm March 24, 10 am BWB Jazz Jam starring Rick Braun, Kirk Whalum and Norman Brown Fri., July 28 $25 7:30 pm March 10, 10 am Alabama Sat., July 29 $55/$40 7 pm March 24, 10 am All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir Concert* Sun., July 30 Free 1 pm No tickets needed Gabriel Iglesias FluffyMania: 20 Years of Comedy Tour Sun., July 30 $35/$25 7:30 pm April 21, 10 am for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Zach Williams Mon., July 31 $30/$20 7 pm March 10, 10 am The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited* Tues., August 1 Free 1 pm No tickets needed Cole Swindell Tues., August 1 $37/$27 7:30 pm March 24, 10 am George Thorogood and The Destroyers / 38 Special Wed., August 2 $32/$25 7 pm March 10, 10 am Rascal Flatts: Rhythm & Roots Tour Thurs., August 3 $85/$65/

$45 7 pm March 10, 10 am Joe with special guests Ro James and Kevin Ross Fri., August 4 $25 7:30 pm March 24, 10 am Pentatonix Sat., August 5 $55/$40 7 pm March 24, 10 am Sale of Champions Livestock Auction – 50th Anniversary* Sun., August 6 Free 2 pm No tickets needed