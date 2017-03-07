Saving lives with Baby Boxes

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WNYT) Finland has the lowest infant mortality rate in the world. Baby Boxes get much of the credit.

For decades, new parents have been given the laminated cardboard boxes for free, providing a safe sleeping environment for the baby. They’re starting to catch-on in this country. Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville just became the first hospital in New York State to provide those boxes for all newborns.

Three day old Genevive Hart is the first baby born at Nathan Littauer Hospital to go home with a Baby Box. Her mom, Caroline, says the Baby Box will be a welcome addition when they get home.

“It’s very functional. We can bring it from room to room, wherever we need to set her down, maybe in a hurry,” she explained.

Aaron and Lindsey Bagwell are anxiously awaiting the birth of their daughter later this month.

“I didn’t know that you had to leave the baby on the back once she sleeps,” admitted Aaron Bagwell.

The boxes are packed with items necessary for baby’s first days, including caps knitted by women in the Gloversville community. However, before they get the baby box, they’re required to watch an instructional video explaining best care practices for the newborn.

