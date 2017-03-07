‘This is Us’ After Show: Episode 17

COLUMBUS (NBC News) — The cast and crew of NBC’s “This is Us” breaks down the 17th episode of the show in a web extra titled “That was Us.”

In this episode, Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) talk about Jack and Rebecca’s relationship and the awkward goodbye they shared in Tuesday’s episode.

“This is Us” is a drama that follows a group of people born on the same day and the unique life struggles they all face.

“This is Us” airs Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.