Top Spots: Best wineries in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — With nearly 200 wineries throughout the state of Ohio, it’s safe to say Ohioans love their vino. Luckily, you don’t have to drive all over the state to visit a great winery; there are some fabulous ones right here in Central Ohio. We asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite Central Ohio wineries and vineyards are, and here’s what they told us:

Hocking Hills Winery

Located in the heart of Hocking Hills, this winery is one of the top wineries in Central Ohio among NBC4 viewers. The family-owned vineyard started with just 600 grapevines on a former cattle farm and grew to nearly 2,000 grapevines that produce more than 12 tons of grapes each year. The winery itself opened its doors to the public in 2015. Viewers love the wine and the many attractions the area has to offer.

Bokes Creek Winery

Located just north of Marysville in the rural town of Raymond, Bokes Creek is another contender for the top winery in Central Ohio. The family-owned farm makes wines from a variety of grapes, berries and other fruits, all grown on the farm or purchased locally. The winery hosts live music every Friday night, and one patron said that the only thing better than the wine is the people who own the business. While the winery doesn’t serve food, you can bring your own or check out the food truck offered from time to time.

Raven’s Glenn Winery

Raven’s Glenn is one of the best-kept secrets of the eastern side of Central Ohio. Located just outside of Coshocton, the picturesque winery boasts several award-winning wines under its label, as well as a quaint restaurant and charming scenery. You can even make a day of it and visit the area attractions like the historic Roscoe Village, take a canal boat ride or check out unique finds at Unusual Junction.

RockSide Winery and Vineyards

If you think rolling vineyards and great wine are something only Napa Valley has to offer, think again. RockSide Winery and Vineyards brings a slice of wine country right here to Central Ohio. Located in Lancaster, the winery and vineyard was purchased in 2014 by the same family who operates Wyandotte Winery. Wines are produced in small, handcrafted batches from fruit grown mostly in Ohio. RockSide also has a beautiful patio and tasting room, allowing you to kick back and relax as you enjoy your vino.

Three Oaks Vineyard

Three Oaks Vineyard offers hand-crafted wines from their location in Granville. You can enjoy the wine in the intimate wine bar or outside on the picturesque patio. If you want to see the vineyard up close, they offer tours through the vineyard by way of a scenic path crossing over a ravine. The winery hosts food trucks and live music once a month, so make sure to check their website for details.

Dalton Union Winery

Located right outside Marysville, the owners of Dalton Union Winery took their passion for great wine and turned it into a business. With their large selection of wines, visitors will be sure to find something that suits their palate. They have live music every Saturday night, and their tasting rooms are available for rent, making it the perfect location to host your next gathering.

Soine Vineyards

Family-owned Soine Vineyards is located just north of Powell. They offer locally produced red, white and blush table wines and their vineyard boasts ten grape cultivars growing three types of grapes on six acres. There’s always something fun to check out at Soine, including this month’s St. Patrick’s Day party. You can check out upcoming events on their Facebook page or website.

Quail Crossing Cellars Winery

If you’re looking for a more urban winery, you can’t afford to skip over Quail Crossing Cellars. Located in Clintonville, the winery offers premium quality wines that are perfect for everyday enjoyment. Jackie, the owner, is a certified winemaker who believes that all wines tell a story and strives to make sure you have the best time possible. Quail Crossing also hosts wine and paint nights, book clubs and tons of other fun events.

Plum Run Winery/Grove City Brewing Company

If you can’t decide between visiting a winery and visiting a brewery, Plum Run and the Grove City Brewing Company is the perfect compromise. Plum Run uses grapes grown on their three-acre vineyard and sourced from other Ohio vineyards. The addition of the Grove City Brewing Company has allowed the establishment to expand and offer beers that complement the wines. Make sure to check out the events on their website so you can make the most out of your visit.

Wyandotte Winery

Wyandotte Winery is the first and oldest winery in Central Ohio. It is owned and operated by the same family that runs RockSide Winery, bring the same hospitality and premium wine quality to Wyandotte. The winery originally opened in 1977 and after passing through the hands of a few families, Robin and Valery Coolidge continued the tradition of making and serving wines in 2007. You can drop in at any time for a wine tasting, although large groups require an appointment. They also offer custom labels for special occasions, and the venue makes a great spot to rent for a celebration.