Tornado carries family’s wedding memories more than 50 miles away

HAZLETON, IN (WFIE) — Priceless memories from an Illinois tornado victim’s home ended up nearly an hour away in Hazleton, Indiana last week.

The path that tornado took from Crossville, Illinois past Hazleton, Indiana was about 50 miles. It didn’t just topple trees along the way and damage homes, it carried with it the irreplaceable wedding day memories for one couple.

During the storms, their house was ripped off its foundation. Everything inside tossed into the pond and woods behind their home.

Somehow, their wedding day memories– an engagement picture, wedding day invitations, and the bride’s garter–ended up on Tracy Vinson’s Hazleton, Indiana farm, still intact and inside a plastic baggie.

“I was like, I gotta find these people. This might be the one thing they have left from their home,” Vinson recalls.

Tracy’s neighbor found the bag but didn’t know what to do with it. He gave it to Tracy, and she got to work, posting the pictures on Facebook

