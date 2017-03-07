WATCH: Couple’s hospital engagement is going viral

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newly-engaged couple from Sweetwater, Tennessee, is catching people’s attention, and their proposal is going viral.

In front of friends, family, and hospital staff, Jamacio Kimble got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Kayla King.

But this wasn’t the original plan. He wanted to propose to her on their one-year anniversary last Wednesday at church with roses and music.

But on his way to pick up the flowers, things took an awful turn. Kimble was in a car wreck during severe weather.

He lost control of his car and crashed into a power pole. He didn’t let a trip to the emergency room postpone his proposal, so he did it at the hospital that night.

His new fiancé told News 2 Monday night that her husband-to-be is out of the hospital recovering, and they’re excited to get started on wedding plans.

