6 people arrested, 600 pounds of marijuana seized in southwestern Ohio

FAIRFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies from his office arrested 6 people Monday and seized nearly 600 pounds of marijuana.

Jones said the suspects transported the drugs in a truck, according to WLWT. 

The sheriff said the drugs came from Mexico, and the arrests stemmed from a month-long investigation. Four people were arrested in connection with the seizure and two more after a follow-up search warrant at an area home.

WLWT reports Jose Antonia Santiago-Razo, 32, Brandon Guijosa, 19, Miguel Alberto Trillo, 38, and Oscar Paz-Diaz, 20 were each charged with possession and trafficking of drugs. They were found in possession of around 400 pounds of marijuana, officials said.

Jones said one of the men had been deported twice in the past.

Officials found around 200 pounds of marijuana at the home of Teneal Poole, a Cincinnati police dispatcher. Poole was charged with possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse, and her boyfriend, Damian Gray, was charged with trafficking and possession of drugs.

