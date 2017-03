COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport has released video footage of actor and comedian Faizon Love in an altercation with a man at the valet station on Tuesday.

Love is accused of assaulting another man in the baggage claim area of the airport.

Love was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and booked into the Franklin County Jail. During his arraignment Wednesday, Love pleaded not guilty and was given a $2,000 bond.