AT&T reports nationwide 911 outage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some AT&T cell phone users across the country are unable to call 911, officials say.
No central Ohio law enforcement agencies have reported problems. AT&T says they have no way of knowing whether central Ohio is affected.
An AT&T spokesperson said:
We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.
It’s reported that callers using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.
While 911 service may not be working, 10 digit dialing appears to work.
Direct numbers for central Ohio law-enforcement agencies:
- Columbus Division of Police – 614-645-4545
- Bexley Police – 614-239-8881
- Dublin Police – 614-889-1112
- Gahanna Police – 614-471-8080
- Grandview Heights Police – 614-488-3157
- Grove City Police – 614-277-1710
- Hilliard Police – 614-876-7321
- Obetz Police – 614-491-3211
- Whitehall Police – 614-237-6333
- Worthington Police – 614-885-4463
- Upper Arlington Police – 614-583-5410
- Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office – 740-593-6633
- Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office – 937-653-3409
- Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office – 937-328–2560
- Coshocton Co. Sheriff’s Office – 740-622-2411
- Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office – 419-562-7906
- Delaware Co. Sheriff – 740-833-2800
- Fairfield Co. Sheriff – 740-653-5223
- Fayette Co. Sheriff – 740-335-6170
- Franklin Co. Sheriff – 614-525-3310
- Greene Co. Sheriff – 937-376-5034
- Guernsey Co. Sheriff – 740-439-4455
- Hardin Co. Sheriff – 419-673-1268
- Hocking Co. Sheriff – 740-385-2131
- Jackson Co. Sheriff – 740.286.6464
- Knox Co. Sheriff – 740-397-3333
- Licking Co. Sheriff- 740-670-5555
- Logan Co. Sheriff – 937-592-5731
- Madison Co. Sheriff – 740-852-1801
- Marion Co. Sheriff – 740-382-8244
- Morgan Co. Sheriff – 740-962-3333
- Morrow Co. Sheriff – 419-946-4444
- Muskingum Co. Sheriff – 740-452-3637
- Noble Co. Sheriff – 740-732-5631
- Perry Co. Sheriff – 740-342-4123
- Pickaway Co. Sheriff – 740-477-6000
- Pike Co. Sheriff – 740-947-2111
- Ross Co. Sheriff – 740-773-1186
- Union Co. Sheriff – 937-645-4110
- Vinton Co. Sheriff – 740-596-4222