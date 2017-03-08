AT&T reports nationwide 911 outage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some AT&T cell phone users across the country are unable to call 911, officials say.

No central Ohio law enforcement agencies have reported problems. AT&T says they have no way of knowing whether central Ohio is affected.

An AT&T spokesperson said:

We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.

It’s reported that callers using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.

While 911 service may not be working, 10 digit dialing appears to work.

Direct numbers for central Ohio law-enforcement agencies:

Columbus Division of Police – 614-645-4545

Bexley Police – 614-239-8881

Dublin Police – 614-889-1112

Gahanna Police – 614-471-8080

Grandview Heights Police – 614-488-3157

Grove City Police – 614-277-1710

Hilliard Police – 614-876-7321

Obetz Police – 614-491-3211

Whitehall Police – 614-237-6333

Worthington Police – 614-885-4463

Upper Arlington Police – 614-583-5410

Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office – 740-593-6633

Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office – 937-653-3409

Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office – 937-328–2560

Coshocton Co. Sheriff’s Office – 740-622-2411

Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office – 419-562-7906

Delaware Co. Sheriff – 740-833-2800

Fairfield Co. Sheriff – 740-653-5223

Fayette Co. Sheriff – 740-335-6170

Franklin Co. Sheriff – 614-525-3310

Greene Co. Sheriff – 937-376-5034

Guernsey Co. Sheriff – 740-439-4455

Hardin Co. Sheriff – 419-673-1268

Hocking Co. Sheriff – 740-385-2131

Jackson Co. Sheriff – 740.286.6464

Knox Co. Sheriff – 740-397-3333

Licking Co. Sheriff- 740-670-5555

Logan Co. Sheriff – 937-592-5731

Madison Co. Sheriff – 740-852-1801

Marion Co. Sheriff – 740-382-8244

Morgan Co. Sheriff – 740-962-3333

Morrow Co. Sheriff – 419-946-4444

Muskingum Co. Sheriff – 740-452-3637

Noble Co. Sheriff – 740-732-5631

Perry Co. Sheriff – 740-342-4123

Pickaway Co. Sheriff – 740-477-6000

Pike Co. Sheriff – 740-947-2111

Ross Co. Sheriff – 740-773-1186

Union Co. Sheriff – 937-645-4110

Vinton Co. Sheriff – 740-596-4222