Backdraft that injured firefighters caught on camera

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WCMH) – Dramatic footage released by a Florida fire department shows the moment a backdraft injured two firefighters.

The fire happened Monday morning in a West Palm Beach neighborhood.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the fire started in the garage of the home. When firefighters arrived they were told the family’s cats may still be inside.

Video showed a burst of flame coming through a door, knocking them back as they prepared to enter the home.

The two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but they returned to the hose line to continue fighting the fire.

They were eventually taken to an area hospital for evaluation.