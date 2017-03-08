Body found along road near Frazeysburg

FRAZEYSBURG, OH (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found along a road near Frazeysburg.

The discovery of a woman’s body was made around 6:30pm along Township Road 68.

The Sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the scene.

No further information was released.

