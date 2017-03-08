City’s old website turned into porn site

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida Panhandle city say their former website has been taken over by someone hosting pornographic content.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the city of Springfield began receiving complaints last week from citizens who were visiting the city’s old website.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city apparently let the old domain name expire, and the site now contains pornography.

Springfield switched its website to a .gov domain about three years ago. The city’s information technology department is seeking to buy back the old domain and any domains names similar to the city’s current website, springfield.fl.gov.

