Coldest snap since December on the way!

Columbus (WCMH) – Oh boy… I hope your winter coat isn’t too far away. Not only do we have cold temps returning to our forecast, but snow chances return too!

First, snow chances…. the first comes tomorrow overnight into early Friday morning.

At this point it does not appear this will be a major issue, but will bring our best snow chances in our northeast counties.

At this point, I still think we might be able to see a dusting along the I-70 corridor to maybe a quarter inch north of that. Either way, it will make for a wet/sloppy/chilly start on Friday morning.

It appears that the system we had been tracking for Saturday night will be far enough south for us to avoid any big snow. But on the flip side, it will pull even colder air into our backyards.

We will have our first 6 day streak in the 30s or colder since December:

Not only will be be in the 30s (barely) start Friday-Wednesday, but it will be our first 6 day or greater below normal streak since the 2nd week of December.

Highs starting Friday will stay in the 30s until at least the middle of next week

Friday -10°

Saturday -15°

Sunday -15°

Monday -10°

Tuesday -8°

Wednesday -10°

The last time we had temps this far from average was in December:

December 7th -3°

December 8th -8°

December 9th -10°

December 10th -10°

December 11th -4°

December 12th -1°

December 13th -6°

December 14th -15°

December 15th -24°

December 16th -18°

If this cold snap was not enough, we could see one of our snowiest days of the winter early next week:

So far we have had just under 8″ of snow this year, below is a list of all the days we have received measurable snow this Winter (2016-17)

date snowfall 13-Dec 3.2″ 11-Dec 1.1″ 5-Jan 0.9″ 27-Jan 0.6″ 8-Feb 0.6″ 9-Dec 0.4″ 19-Dec 0.4″ 2-Mar 0.3″ 30-Dec 0.2″ 10-Dec 0.1″ 30-Jan 0.1″

A bit of good news… there is some relief in sight, eventually 🙂

Looking at the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA, by later next week, temps should moderate back toward normal (50° for high temps). We could be back above normal for the 3rd full week of March… so there is that!

Below is the 8-14 day forecast, with most of the US above normal for temps.

If you have any questions about cold, snow, Spring temps or anything else, you can email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave