Colorado wants to revoke NBA player Ty Lawson’s probation

FILE - In this Monday, March 6, 2017, file photo, Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson waits during a break in play in the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. Colorado authorities said on Wednesday, March 9, that they want probation revoked for Lawson after they say he tested positive for alcohol three times in the last six months and failed to complete required public service. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

DENVER (AP) – Colorado authorities want probation revoked for Sacramento Kings point guard Ty Lawson after they say he tested positive for alcohol three times in the last six months and failed to complete required public service in a 2015 drunken driving case.

Over prosecutors’ objections, the former Denver Nugget was sentenced to probation rather than jail last year and ordered to remain sober.

Probation officials issued a summons last week ordering Lawson to appear in court March 22 to respond to their allegations.

A judge will decide then whether Lawson’s probation should be revoked and whether he should be sentenced to jail instead.

Before he was sentenced, Lawson completed a court-ordered 30-day residential treatment program at Cliffside Malibu, a celebrity rehabilitation center in California.

His lawyer didn’t return a call seeking comment.

