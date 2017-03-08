Columbus businesses show support for ‘A Day Without a Woman’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many women-owned business across Columbus are participating in “A Day Without a Woman,” highlighting the role women play in society.

Tiger Tree and Cub Shrub kids’ clothing store are showing shoppers what a day without their business looks like. People gathered at Goodale Park beginning at 3pm Wednesday for a rally. There was a separate rally on The Ohio State University’s campus earlier in the day.

“We are both closing early so all of us can go and be with our community and Goodale Park today for the rally,” said Dylan Telerski, Assistant Manager of Tiger Tree.

“For me as an immigrant, as a child immigrant and a minority and a woman and I think it represents a lot of things,” said Ga-Jen Lin, manager of Cub Shrub. “I just want to go and show that we want equal rights.”

On this day, the stores are selling merchandise with messages geared towards uplifting women.

Having clothing stores run mostly by women sends a positive message to other women who aspire to business owners, but Lin and Telerski says there is still work that needs to be done.

“With women it’s a lot harder for us and there’s a lot of standards that man on expected,” said Lin.

“I hope that we will come to a place where women are making the same amount of money as men and that we are able to be able to be afforded all of the same rights and all have our own control of our healthcare in our body and just generally be an equal playing field,” said Telerski.