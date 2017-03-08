Congressman introduces ‘World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017’

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – One bill proposing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has been given a very memorable name.

House Resolution 1275, sponsored by Rep. Pete Sessions (R, Texas) was introduced last week and referred to committees.

The act is also titled the “World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.”

The proposal seeks to eliminate the individual and employer mandates of Obamacare and to provide states with alternative coverage options, such as expanded health savings accounts.

Although it is an actual bill, it is not the official bill backed by Republican leadership and President Trump. That legislation is known as the American Health Care Act.

This is not the first time Rep. Sessions has introduced a “World’s Greatest” health care plan. Last year, he introduced HR 5284, titled the “World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan Act of 2016.”

The 2016 bill never made it out of committee.

