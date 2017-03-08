DiSabato family celebrates new generation of wrestling champions

COLUMBUS — Their family wrestling tree might be as impressive as any in Ohio history. 14 members of the DiSabato family have combined for 15 state championships and 4 NCAA All-American honors. The tradition extends more than 4 decades across 3 different high schools.

Wrestling is their lives.

Dominic DiSabato, a 3-time state champion at Bishop Ready, is now the wrestling coach at Hilliard Davidson. His son, Gio, is a junior in school and this week he will wrestle at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament as the #1 seed in his 120-lb. weight class. Dominic’s brother, Adam, was the most accomplished wrestler of the family. He won 2 state titles in high school, then went to an outstanding career at Ohio State. He became a 3-time All-American and is now in the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

If Gio were to win the state championship this weekend, he will become the first DiSabato to win a title at Davidson.