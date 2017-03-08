Eat like Tom Brady for $78 a week with QB’s new food line

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — Now is your chance to eat like Super Bowl MVP and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady…as long as you are willing to pay for it.

According to CNN, Brady, who is notoriously finicky about his diet, launched a new line of plant-based meals.

His new meal service is the result of a partnership between his company TB12 and plant-based meal service Purple Carrot.

The pre-portioned meals are gluten-free and high in protein, and don’t contain dairy, eggs, seafood, meat or processed foods.

For $78 a week subscribers will get three dinners for two people.

The meals begin shipping April 3.