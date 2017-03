COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ed Sheeran announced a 48 stop North American tour, Wednesday that kicks off in June.

Sheeran will be stopping in at Nationwide Arena October 3. He’ll also be stopping in Cleveland September 9, at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, March 17.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

For more information head to EdSheeran.com.