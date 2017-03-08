FBI joins search for missing Ohio girl

PARMA, OH (WCMH) – Police in Parma, Ohio are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Katarina ‘Kat’ Bitterman was last seen Saturday in the City of Parma.

WKYC reported Bitterman left her home Saturday afternoon. A witness told police she saw her walking east from her home around 2:30pm that day.

Her parents called police after they could not get in touch with her that evening. They were out of town and asked a friend to check on her. When the friend arrived, she was gone.

“It’s like your heart stops beating, waiting to hear some news,” Kristina, Katarina’s mother told WKYC.

Katarina Bitterman is described as a white female standing 5’4” and weighing 125 pounds. She has long brown hair with red highlights.

Police found Katarina’s phone at her home, but her ID was gone.

WJW-TV reported Wednesday afternoon that the FBI has been called to assist in the search.