Ohio State releases statement in support of men’s basketball coach Thad Matta

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University athletic director Gene Smith released a statement of support Wednesday for men’s basketball coach Thad Matta.

“Recently, Thad and I had a great discussion regarding the future of our Men’s Basketball Program,” Smith said, according to the university. “Thad’s record at Ohio State is an outstanding 337-122; a winning percentage of .734. He is the all-time wins leader and owns the record for most games coached at Ohio State. His teams have won five Big Ten titles, and made nine NCAA postseason appearances. What Thad’s teams at Ohio State have accomplished – both on and off the court – is highly commendable.

“While we are not currently where we aspire to be with our performance on the court, Thad understands better than anyone that component has to improve. I am confident in his leadership to return the program to the winning ways that we have all enjoyed during his 13 year tenure.

“We have had tremendous success with Thad as our basketball coach. His commitment to developing young men in a holistic way and running our program with the highest of integrity continue to be hallmarks of his leadership.”

This season was Matta’s worst in his 17-year career as a head coach, as the Buckeyes went 17-14 (7-11 Big Ten).